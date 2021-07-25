Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,876 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.19 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

