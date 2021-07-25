Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) versus Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Head to Head Contrast

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) and Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Foxtons Group and Mail.ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foxtons Group and Mail.ru Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foxtons Group $120.13 million 1.74 -$4.10 million ($0.02) -64.50 Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.54 -$288.71 million N/A N/A

Foxtons Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mail.ru Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Foxtons Group and Mail.ru Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foxtons Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mail.ru Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Foxtons Group beats Mail.ru Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgage advisory and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; and MRG Digital Lab, an advertising services and technologies laboratory. Additionally, it develops media projects comprising News Mail.ru, Hi-Tech Mail.ru, Lady Mail.ru, Auto Mail.ru, Health Mail.Ru, Kids Mail.Ru, Cinema Mail.ru, Realty Mail.ru, Pets Mail.ru, All Pharmacies, Sport Mail.ru, and Hi-Chef Mail.ru. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

