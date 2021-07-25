Fractal (FCL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $2.21 million and $76,869.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00129759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00143225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.15 or 0.99726786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00874644 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

