Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

FRPT stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.74.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,311 shares of company stock worth $5,399,322. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

