Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

FULT stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.