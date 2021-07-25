Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) versus Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Head-To-Head Survey

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.53%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 371.77%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$78.33 million ($1.84) -4.30 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million ($6.81) -0.73

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -16.05% -15.44% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats Freeline Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.