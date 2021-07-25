FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 917,875 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,612 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

