FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Oppenheimer has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $158.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $86.53 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at $27,878,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,322. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

