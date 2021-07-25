FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $9.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.42. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

