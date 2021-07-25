FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.85. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,015,095 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $177,600,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

