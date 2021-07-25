FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

