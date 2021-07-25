FY2021 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Raised by Analyst

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 155675 (BLD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 12 month low of C$49.61 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.34 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

