FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.28. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

