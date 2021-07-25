FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million.
Shares of CAE stock opened at C$39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.47 billion and a PE ratio of -224.14. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$39.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
