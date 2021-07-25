FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$921.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.25.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$39.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.47 billion and a PE ratio of -224.14. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$39.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

