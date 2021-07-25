FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Raised by Analyst

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $51.79 on Friday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

