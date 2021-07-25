Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

GANX stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

