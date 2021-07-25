Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,261,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,870,000 after purchasing an additional 236,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 404,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.