GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,211 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in GAN were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 408,919 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth about $4,663,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 239,209 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 66.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 594,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 237,353 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 235,405 shares during the period. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $655.78 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

