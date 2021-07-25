GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.37). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 732,014 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £918.37 million and a P/E ratio of -65.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 341.00, a current ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10.

In related news, insider Dawn Crichard acquired 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62). Also, insider Steven Wilderspin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

