GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.59. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.