Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

