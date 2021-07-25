Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,450 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Farmer Bros. worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $178.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

