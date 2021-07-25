Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,143,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,902 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NextDecade by 10.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NEXT opened at $3.37 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

