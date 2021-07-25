Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Parke Bancorp worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 36.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,167 shares of company stock worth $404,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 38.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

