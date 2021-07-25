Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period.

Shares of ESXB opened at $10.55 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

