Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,729 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,870 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Select Bancorp stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.