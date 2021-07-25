Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $130,692,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 297.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gerdau by 903.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $10,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

