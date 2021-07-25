Gillson Capital LP Buys 78,796 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 110.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. 1,395,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,257. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

