Gillson Capital LP Buys New Shares in Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 565,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. Gillson Capital LP owned 1.31% of Capitol Investment Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Capitol Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 158,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Capitol Investment Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capitol Investment Corp. V in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Capitol Investment Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

