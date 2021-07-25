Gillson Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.83. 518,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,933. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

