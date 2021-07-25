Gillson Capital LP Has $37.54 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,635 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,505. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

