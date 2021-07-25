Gillson Capital LP Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Gillson Capital LP cut its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 643,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $49.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

