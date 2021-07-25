Gillson Capital LP Sells 142,339 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,339 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 1.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,272. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

