Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) PT Set at $96.89 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) received a $96.89 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.48. Givaudan has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $97.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

