Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 547 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $168.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $125.72 and a 1-year high of $168.40.

