Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 67,747 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.