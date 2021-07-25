Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 481.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after buying an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

