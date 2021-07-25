Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,027 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consulta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,497,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.4% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,108,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after buying an additional 324,700 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 108.3% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 42,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.92. The stock has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

