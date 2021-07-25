Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 543 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

