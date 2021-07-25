Glitch (GLCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.36 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. Glitch has a market cap of $15.36 million and $2.25 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00114394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00133004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,845.18 or 0.99472040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.92 or 0.00811976 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,154,945 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Glitch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

