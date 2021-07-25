Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) versus Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Head to Head Review

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and Meridian Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian Bioscience has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.03%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Meridian Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 139.80 -$4.29 million N/A N/A Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.31 $46.19 million $1.07 18.12

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Meridian Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37% Meridian Bioscience 26.62% 32.03% 20.29%

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.