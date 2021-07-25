Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.32

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 2074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

