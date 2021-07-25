Gold Poker Price Up 8.3% This Week (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $14,460.21 and $16.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00125368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00142542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,260.65 or 0.99716001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.31 or 0.00874060 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.