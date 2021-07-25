GoldFund Achieves Market Cap of $118,644.35 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market cap of $118,644.35 and $50.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005970 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

