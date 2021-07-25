Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,350 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

SMCI stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

