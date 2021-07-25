Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 63.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,674 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at $19,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in WesBanco by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.02 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

