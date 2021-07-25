Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.08 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 150.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,598 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of eXp World worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $37.37 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.02 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,440. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

