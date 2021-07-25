Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,997 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 108,368 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.18 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,632,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

