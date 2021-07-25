Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 18,487 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.66% of Oppenheimer worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Oppenheimer by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oppenheimer by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $551.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

