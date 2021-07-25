Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRA. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

